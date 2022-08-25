LETTER TO THE CHURCHES IN MEXICO

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The faithful saints will be targeted, isolated, persecuted and executed. I know this is hard to believe for some. Many of us have lived easy lives in the States. Once in a while we hear of severe persecutions in China, N. Korea, Middle Eastern countries, etc. We may pray for them, even send money to help. For the most part we just continue on with our lives. This is about all to change. Do you not see the handwriting on the wall? There is not much time left.