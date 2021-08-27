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Have you got Stockholm syndrome..???
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120 views • August 27, 2021
The weather's an abomination of all manner of filth and freezing until the sun blazes out and bakes it all again, meanwhile the sheep are well preoccupied with destroying their health mentally, spiritually and physically and will no doubt continue on their conveyor belt of doom until they've expired, and then they'll say .. as they're dying of massive organ failure, paralysis and blot clots.. that they were lucky they got the jab. 🤪
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
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🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
Geo-interfering
Patently Patented
by David Swindells - Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Yates
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-_sroQcN8IWX74wqikh7LA/videos
[email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4GZ3bASMjeg/
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
--------------------------------------------------------------
🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
Geo-interfering
Patently Patented
by David Swindells - Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Yates
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-_sroQcN8IWX74wqikh7LA/videos
[email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4GZ3bASMjeg/
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