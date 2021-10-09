Warn My People 2.0

Satan wants to corrupt God’s creation, not just morally, that is easy to do. He wants to corrupt God’s creation physically. We are all created in God’s image.



Ezekiel 33:6

But if the watchman see the sword come, and blow not the trumpet, and the people be not warned; if the sword come, and take any person from among them, he is taken away in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at the watchman's hand.



Luke 10:24

For I tell you, that many prophets and kings have desired to see those things which ye see, and have not seen them; and to hear those things which ye hear, and have not heard them.



Proverbs 20:12

The hearing ear, and the seeing eye, the Lord hath made even both of them.