One Epic Story Seen Through Two Different Lenses (God's vs. the watchers)

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Was the tomb of a supernatural being found buried deep beneath the Iraqi sand? An obscure article from the BBC news seems to suggest just this very thing. “The Tomb of Gilgamesh has been found”. Gilgamesh, the giant, from the epic of Gilgamesh may have been recovered. If so, what happened to the contents of the tomb?