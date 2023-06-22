The 'Rona: Come Clean?

Steve discusses why Donald Trump needs to come clean about his handling of the ’rona plandemic.





Editor’s Note: Counterpoint

* I could be wrong about the following. These are some thoughts to consider FWIW.

* All indications are the cabal’s democide-eugenics program was underway long before DJT’s presidency.

* Don’t take my word for it (Karen Kingston and Dr. David Martin have brought the receipts re: patent records etc).

* The bad guys’ jab/tyranny plot was planned decades in advance.

* President Trump and the white hats implemented Operation Warp Speed to expose and mitigate that plot.

* We were already in a war that we didn’t start. Casualties and injuries were high — and ongoing.

* Apparently, this was the best way to end it and minimize further loss of life.

* Our enemy is deeply dug-in, hostile and malevolent as hell. They bring new meaning to “advanced persistent threat”.

* The dark side had been doing massive harm for a long time. Everything was a captured operation until 2016.

* Putting them out of business wasn’t a zero-casualty scenario.

p.s. I take no credit for original thinking.





The full episode is linked below.





Steve Deace Show | 21 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2vkloa-repentance-and-accountability-are-good-actually-guest-daniel-horowitz-62123.html

