The 'Rona: Come Clean?

Steve discusses why Donald Trump needs to come clean about his handling of the ’rona plandemic.
Editor’s Note: Counterpoint
* I could be wrong about the following. These are some thoughts to consider FWIW.
* All indications are the cabal’s democide-eugenics program was underway long before DJT’s presidency.
* Don’t take my word for it (Karen Kingston and Dr. David Martin have brought the receipts re: patent records etc).
* The bad guys’ jab/tyranny plot was planned decades in advance.
* President Trump and the white hats implemented Operation Warp Speed to expose and mitigate that plot.
* We were already in a war that we didn’t start. Casualties and injuries were high — and ongoing.
* Apparently, this was the best way to end it and minimize further loss of life.
* Our enemy is deeply dug-in, hostile and malevolent as hell. They bring new meaning to “advanced persistent threat”.
* The dark side had been doing massive harm for a long time. Everything was a captured operation until 2016.
* Putting them out of business wasn’t a zero-casualty scenario.
p.s. I take no credit for original thinking.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 21 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2vkloa-repentance-and-accountability-are-good-actually-guest-daniel-horowitz-62123.html
