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NHS UK IS JABBING CHILDREN ILLEGALLY WITHOUT PARENTS CONSENT! IN UK SCHOOLS - ARREST ALL TEACHERS AND NHS STAFF! CRIMES TO HUMANITY NUREMBERG 2.0
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221 views • December 29, 2021
The 5G-FLU-CONNECTION - https://www.brighteon.com/f74273e4-aede-4707-b1d4-dc7dc6e442f6
DR. RICHARD M FLEMING SCIENTIFICALLY EXPLAINS HOW COVID-19 IS A BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/44ebb7e4-bfad-4139-8a6d-1205792f3c55
100% SAFE AND EFFECTIVE - https://www.brighteon.com/32831916-3a1e-4eee-9002-ae7fc71c6bbc
NHS GP of 12 years speaks out against covid passports and mandates - https://www.brighteon.com/d427ddf6-3d26-48c5-8f5f-693918c536fb
Senior Pharmacist talks Ivermectin, Dr Malone blasts the UK for pausing Ivermectin trials, Genocide? - https://www.brighteon.com/db894c16-0a41-4c67-b2a6-1c735ae67a66
DR. ZELENKO NUKES COVID DEATH CULT, DROPS TRUTH BOMBS ON GLOBALIST PSYCHOPATHS! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XaePwc0rcpSx/
UK FULLY JABBED MAN IS NOW RIDDLED WITH THE COVID BIO WEAPON SPIKE - https://www.brighteon.com/b1bd2d69-a66e-4ac2-93a4-85f3cdaced06
GENOCIDE - DO YOU HEAR THIS? - FREUDIAN SLIPS OR WARNINGS? THEY HAVE TO TELL YOU HOW THEY KILL YOU! - https://www.brighteon.com/d8ba8c2f-3408-4cc8-b0eb-7159693d0742
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LCQXVo7T10Uc/
France Follow Blueprint #NO #DEMOCRACY / Hugo Talks Some More #lockdown - https://www.brighteon.com/81313b54-4fc1-40e3-a1b2-3456158fff23
DO YOU HEAR THIS! - FREUDIAN SLIPS OR WARNINGS? THEY HAVE TO TELL YOU HOW THEY KILL YOU! - https://www.brighteon.com/d8ba8c2f-3408-4cc8-b0eb-7159693d0742
FAMOUS AUTHER TOOK THE SHOT ONLY SIDE EFFECT WAS A SORE ARM OH AND DEATH! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ihUyO8jzuX1e/
THE SCORE IN THE UK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/KdKeDJTpZBrY/
THE TREMOR TWINS: THESE TWO GIRLS ARE NOW BOTH PERMANENTLY DISABLED FROM THE DEADLY PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE - https://www.brighteon.com/b3b207fa-8d30-4a82-958f-501826fa5e6f
THE NIGHT BEFORE THE GREAT RESET - https://www.bitchute.com/video/qKpxhHpMZhWA/
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
BBC ARE USING CRISIS ACTORS TO RAMP OMICRON FEAR - https://www.bitchute.com/video/0JGufSn6NrHH/
DR. RICHARD M FLEMING SCIENTIFICALLY EXPLAINS HOW COVID-19 IS A BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/44ebb7e4-bfad-4139-8a6d-1205792f3c55
100% SAFE AND EFFECTIVE - https://www.brighteon.com/32831916-3a1e-4eee-9002-ae7fc71c6bbc
NHS GP of 12 years speaks out against covid passports and mandates - https://www.brighteon.com/d427ddf6-3d26-48c5-8f5f-693918c536fb
Senior Pharmacist talks Ivermectin, Dr Malone blasts the UK for pausing Ivermectin trials, Genocide? - https://www.brighteon.com/db894c16-0a41-4c67-b2a6-1c735ae67a66
DR. ZELENKO NUKES COVID DEATH CULT, DROPS TRUTH BOMBS ON GLOBALIST PSYCHOPATHS! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XaePwc0rcpSx/
UK FULLY JABBED MAN IS NOW RIDDLED WITH THE COVID BIO WEAPON SPIKE - https://www.brighteon.com/b1bd2d69-a66e-4ac2-93a4-85f3cdaced06
GENOCIDE - DO YOU HEAR THIS? - FREUDIAN SLIPS OR WARNINGS? THEY HAVE TO TELL YOU HOW THEY KILL YOU! - https://www.brighteon.com/d8ba8c2f-3408-4cc8-b0eb-7159693d0742
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LCQXVo7T10Uc/
France Follow Blueprint #NO #DEMOCRACY / Hugo Talks Some More #lockdown - https://www.brighteon.com/81313b54-4fc1-40e3-a1b2-3456158fff23
DO YOU HEAR THIS! - FREUDIAN SLIPS OR WARNINGS? THEY HAVE TO TELL YOU HOW THEY KILL YOU! - https://www.brighteon.com/d8ba8c2f-3408-4cc8-b0eb-7159693d0742
FAMOUS AUTHER TOOK THE SHOT ONLY SIDE EFFECT WAS A SORE ARM OH AND DEATH! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ihUyO8jzuX1e/
THE SCORE IN THE UK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/KdKeDJTpZBrY/
THE TREMOR TWINS: THESE TWO GIRLS ARE NOW BOTH PERMANENTLY DISABLED FROM THE DEADLY PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE - https://www.brighteon.com/b3b207fa-8d30-4a82-958f-501826fa5e6f
THE NIGHT BEFORE THE GREAT RESET - https://www.bitchute.com/video/qKpxhHpMZhWA/
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
BBC ARE USING CRISIS ACTORS TO RAMP OMICRON FEAR - https://www.bitchute.com/video/0JGufSn6NrHH/
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