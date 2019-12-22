BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Breaking: "Operation President Pelosi" - Adam Schiff Announces He's Going After Pence #1717 - 6PM
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
112 views • December 22, 2019
Adam Schiff went on with Rachel Maddow last night to push their Trump-Ukraine conspiracy — something that was completely debunked everywhere after three weeks of testimony except on CNN, MSNBC and the fake news media. During their conversation Schiff announced he was going after Vice President Mike Pence next and may have “acquired evidence” that the Vice President is hiding information in the House Ukrainian investigation. Adam Schiff: Well, we have acquired a piece of evidence, classified by Jennifer Williams, something she alluded to in her open testimony.

E-Militia Article: Breaking: “Operation President Pelosi” – Adam Schiff Announces He’s Going After Pence – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/eFUY30q3uBQ


GUEST: Fred Fleitz is the President and CEO of the Center for Security Policy. He served in 2018 as a Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff to National Security Adviser John Bolton. Before his White House position, Fleitz was Senior Vice President of the Center for Security Policy. He has extensive national security experience with the executive and legislative branches of government. Fleitz’s work for the CIA included serving as a political analyst, military analyst, weapons of mass destruction (WMD) analyst and collection officer. Fleitz served at the State Department for four years as Chief of Staff to the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control. Mr Fleitz’s has appeared on many American and international TV and radio programs to discuss international security issues, including Fox News, Fox Business, MSNBC, and the BBC - His op-eds and articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Website: http://www.securefreedom.org



Save Our APP To Your Smartphone! https://one.cards/PeteSantilli
Morning Prayer Requests: http://petelive.tv/prayer


🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli

Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla


Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/

🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join

Streaming 24/7 On DLive: http://petelive.tv or https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli

🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist
🚀Please support us! http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺Join us on DLive - 24/7 Streaming Music & Chat - http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
☢SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “pete” to 74121 or http://petelive.tv/text
📌 JOIN ME & ALL AMERICAN DEPLORABLES ON PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/PeteSantilli
🔵CONNECT WITH PETE ON MEWE: http://petelive.tv/MEWEpete
🔵JOIN OUR MEWE NEWS GROUP: http://petelive.tv/MEWEemilitianewsgroup
[Answer: 619days]
📌Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives

E-Militia Radio - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-313-0703

📍Brother Doc’s Beef Jerky “One Bite & You’re A Believer” https://brotherdocs.com/?aff=10/
📍Save 45% On A 2 Wk Emergency Food Supply: http://PrepareWithPete.com


🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast
♦PLEASE DONATE: http://paypal.me/petesantilli or http://thepetesantillishow.com/donate
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🔵 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv
👕 Order your t-shirts here: https://teespring.com/stores/the-pete-santilli-show
#MAGA #RedVestBrigade : https://amzn.to/2VjMCsp
III Percenter Patch: https://amzn.to/2VnmSvk
#MAGA Trucker Hat: https://amzn.to/2Swfrjy
COFFEE MUG: http://petelive.tv/mug002
Keywords
current eventsnewsfalse flagpoliticsdeep statesantilli
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

Garrison Vance
Iran&#8217;s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Iran’s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Chase Codewell
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
DeSantis Calls Midterms &#8220;Extinction-Level Event&#8221; for Republicans

DeSantis Calls Midterms “Extinction-Level Event” for Republicans

Douglas Harrington
The Nuclear Risk Didn’t End with the Midterms: Trump Still Has Two Months to Destroy the World

The Nuclear Risk Didn’t End with the Midterms: Trump Still Has Two Months to Destroy the World

Mike Adams
The GOP Is a Political Suicide Cult

The GOP Is a Political Suicide Cult

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy