Breaking: "Operation President Pelosi" - Adam Schiff Announces He's Going After Pence #1717 - 6PM

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E-Militia Article: Breaking: “Operation President Pelosi” – Adam Schiff Announces He’s Going After Pence – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/eFUY30q3uBQ
GUEST: Fred Fleitz is the President and CEO of the Center for Security Policy. He served in 2018 as a Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff to National Security Adviser John Bolton. Before his White House position, Fleitz was Senior Vice President of the Center for Security Policy. He has extensive national security experience with the executive and legislative branches of government. Fleitz’s work for the CIA included serving as a political analyst, military analyst, weapons of mass destruction (WMD) analyst and collection officer. Fleitz served at the State Department for four years as Chief of Staff to the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control. Mr Fleitz’s has appeared on many American and international TV and radio programs to discuss international security issues, including Fox News, Fox Business, MSNBC, and the BBC - His op-eds and articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Website: http://www.securefreedom.org
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