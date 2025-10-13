Trump arrived in Israel.

His masters call.

Let the worship begin.

Trump will say in the Knesset that Israel "has won by force everything that could be won," and now it is time for peace and prosperity in the region, according to excerpts from the speech.

Furthermore, according to these excerpts, the US president will say that achieving peace in Gaza marks a "historic dawn" for the entire Middle East.

Trump will say in the Knesset that those who harbor the desire to destroy Israel are "doomed to bitter defeat", according to excerpts from the US president's speech

Later, Netanyahu gave Trump a golden dove desk statute.

It better be checked for electronic devices. LOL. It's happened before, so here's BiBi's new replacement.