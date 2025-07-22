Parody: Pink Floyd Another Brick in the Wall Parody: No one is above the law!

Parolittykaraoke: No one is above the law!

Original song: Another brick in the wall by Pink Floyd - Eric Prydz remix version.

All lyrics and vocals are my own, I do not own any rights to the music, which is used under the current allowances in copyright legislation for parody works. Full credit is given to the owners of the copyrights as named above.

All content is derived from my own opinions and beliefs based on my own research and lived experience. Please conduct your own research to draw your own conclusions.

For entertainment purposes only, and not intended to cause any offence, harm or distress to anyone. That said, if you are offended by my opinions or content, then it quite simply is not intended for you. Thank you.







