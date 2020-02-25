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M.T. Keshe - 20th Kids Workshop - Plasma Batteries 3
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13 views • February 25, 2020
This is a clip from the 20th Kids Knowledge Seeker's Workshop, M.T. Keshe is discussing how to make ever lasting plasma batteries.
Brought to you by CosmicLibrary.org
www.KesheFoundation.org
www.KFwiki.org
www.kfssi.org
www.kfs.si
Peace, love, truth.
Brought to you by CosmicLibrary.org
www.KesheFoundation.org
www.KFwiki.org
www.kfssi.org
www.kfs.si
Peace, love, truth.
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