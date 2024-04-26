They reviewed my science paper and made sure it went away!

"They reviewed my science paper and they made sure it went away. Just say names: Ian Lipkin, Tony Fauci, Tony Komaroff, Jonathan Stoye, the UK, and most importantly, John Coffin, John Coffin, heading up the journals. And this is what they did.

They silenced me, Michael Bush, the blood supply. We've got every one of them on camera from 2021 on a video, admitting, they reviewed my science paper, and they made sure it went away.

And all the data are all in the books and all of the proof and all of the evidence and all of the cures. The people will get the cures back and Bobby and Trump will make sure."

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 08/04/2023

In my book Plague I already warned the world about the dangers of growing viruses in animal cell lines & re- injecting that material into humans.

My research on XMRV was already known to the scientific community in 2011. We are now in 2023 and these bio labs around the country near military bases are still experimenting on the unsuspecting population. Nothing has changed.

Censorship has attempted to keep my findings quiet for so long, but now that it has become public and more widespread, what are the people in charge going to do about it?