The Beast System 666 version 1.0

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It seems that the ground work is being laid, the infrastructure being built, everything being set up and made ready.
what will version 2.0 look like ?
“Many shall be purified, and made white, and tried; but the wicked shall do wickedly: and none of the wicked shall understand; but the wise shall understand.” Daniel 12:10