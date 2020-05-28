Beware of the Pharisees

What is a Pharisee? They are not just characters from the Bible. They epitomize hypocrisy and false teachings, and we are still dealing with them today in modern-day Christianity...probably even in your own church. If you don't want to be deceived by the Pharisees, as so many people were when Jesus walked the Earth, you need to learn to recognize them, and do all you can to avoid getting sucked in by their respectability and lukewarm doctrines. Jesus said, "You will know them by their fruit.". Look at the results of what they teach and do, and you will see if they are good or bad.