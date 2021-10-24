© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SITUATION UPDATE, 10/22/21 - PREPARING TO THRIVE IN THE POST-COLLAPSE ECONOMY...
Follow
5
Share
Report
522 views • October 24, 2021
Situation Update, Oct 22, 2021 - Preparing to THRIVE in the post-collapse economy: Barter, scavenging and RESCUING survivors
0:00 Alec Baldwin
16:30 Emergency Medicine
19:39 News Section
27:40 World of Scavenging
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
0:00 Alec Baldwin
16:30 Emergency Medicine
19:39 News Section
27:40 World of Scavenging
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.