*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). Today April 5 is rapture day resurrection of the dead. All the children & fetus will be raptured. The enemy is attacking all the real Christians with thoughts of sin and guilt and doubt and fear. You need to remember that we are not justified by our works, but by the blood of Jesus Christ and his finished work on the cross that covers all our imperfections and his grace which is free by faith. You have to remember how God has prepared you for the rapture redemption by all the sanctification & purification process to prepare you as a bride without wrinkle or spot or blemish through all the sufferings & persecutions & losses & sacrifices & pain & service & chastening & teaching, just like Esther’s bridal preparations. You have to remember how God provided for you through the brinks of starvation, and how he protected you from the countless assassination attempts since childhood, and how he healed you and kept you healthy from all attacks of the enemy, and how he protected you from sin & death & crippling & deception & mistakes & calamities & spirits & addictions & imprisonments & witchcraft & Satanism & demon-possessions & families trying to kill you, and how he filled you with the Holy Spirit and made you a new creation and gave you a new mind and showed his love to you, and how he provided all the housing & jobs & travels & people along the way. Trust in God. Remember God’s love & faithfulness throughout the exodus journey through childhood & youth & immature ignorant baby Christian backslidden days. This is the rapture exodus journey’s Red Sea moment when the enemy is raging against us. I command the Red Sea to be parted by the name & authority of Jesus Christ our God, so that God’s people may go through to their Promised Land of God, and the enemy be made into fish poop and their armors into a lead weight that will pull them into the dark depths of God’s judgment! Rejoice & celebrate & dance & sing, and give praise & thanks & glory unto our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Faithful Redeemer Provider Healer Protector Savior King Father Brother Friend Groom Creator Lover God YHWH Jesus. Today is rapture resurrection Sunday!





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Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

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