Turn off the noise in your head. Forget about what they can do. They did it!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)
They gave us Ebola, folks, this was nothing short of Ebola, which they tested in 2013. How to heal it? Oh, a little hydroxychloroquine, saline and prayer, a little music, a little comedy therapy, a little sound therapy. Yeah, Plandemic The Musical is airing 10/10, October 10, worldwide, online, go see it. You'll start laughing.
See, they can't win if we turn them off.
Turn off the noise in your head. Put in some good sound. Forget about what they can do. They did it, and it doesn't bother me.
Judy Mikovits,, PhD - 10/02/2024
Thrivetime Show with General Flynn, Tom Renz and Judy Mikovits, PhD: https://rumble.com/v5h7njt-general-flynn-and-dr.-mikovits-we-have-to-win-this-election-.html
“Plandemic The Musical” Online premiere: https://plandemic.com
Called for Life (book): https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/called-for-life-by-kent-brantly-and-amber.html