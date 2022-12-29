SUSTAINABILITY: Missing Partners

Sustainable Manufacturing, Sustainable Life. We can accomplish many things as a dynamic species made in the image of God.

There is one thing that really holds us back and I believe that many feel it attributable to many things but it really boils down to Evil in its many manifestations.

This video touches on the topic of Sustainability. We are told that it is a must have and also told to pay no attention as Western economies are upended whilst Eastern economies are unfettered. Why exactly is that? How can a gross polluter like China destroy the Earth's environment and absolutely face ZERO consequences?

It makes one wonder...who is really behind all of this?















