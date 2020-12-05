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We Are The Storm Rally In Dallas, Texas Dec 5, 2020
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41 views • December 06, 2020
Dec 5, 2020
Stop The Steal Protests
Livestream from Dallas
Owen Shroyer is joined by many patriots outside Dallas City Hall on Saturday to protest the Democrats’ ongoing election fraud unfolding in at least six key swing states and send a message that this treason will not transpire without a major political reckoning.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fcbe798e6fa5b6587c7cf85
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-live-patriots-rally-in-dallas-to-warn-globalists-democrats-their-treason-will-not-go-unpunished/
Stop The Steal Protests
Livestream from Dallas
Owen Shroyer is joined by many patriots outside Dallas City Hall on Saturday to protest the Democrats’ ongoing election fraud unfolding in at least six key swing states and send a message that this treason will not transpire without a major political reckoning.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fcbe798e6fa5b6587c7cf85
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-live-patriots-rally-in-dallas-to-warn-globalists-democrats-their-treason-will-not-go-unpunished/
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