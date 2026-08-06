NOTHING IS ACCIDENTAL: The Casting of the Fauci Hearing





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Fauci spoke for five minutes. He admitted to 54 years in the NIH—which is not a brag, it's a confession. He claimed Senator Paul was obsessed with him. He mentioned the diary. And in doing so, he just sank himself.





In this brilliant analysis, Riccardo Bosi dissects the opening of the Fauci hearings like a film critic examining the first scene of a blockbuster. Nothing is accidental. The casting, the framing, the legal strategy—all of it is deliberate theater. The protagonist? Rand Paul. The antagonist? Fauci. And the supporting cast? A lawyer who looks like a beloved basketball player—to appeal to the target audience—and another who looks like a slimy mafia lawyer.





Bosi reveals the critical legal error: Fauci admitted the diary was his. In the real world, the lawyer would have said, "Prove it's mine. Prove it wasn't hacked." But the script required Fauci to claim ownership—and in doing so, he destroyed his own defense. The diary is now admissible evidence. He sank himself in a single sentence. This is theater. This is a movie. And the characters are being established for the audience.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.