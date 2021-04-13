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SPECIAL Monday April 12th Radio Video Shows Hr1to4 KardioVasc Pain Away Cream Super Folate TR Dr Madej Interview before and breaks Hours One and Two, Repeat H3 and H4 John W Spring Dr Bill Deagle MD
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64 views • April 13, 2021
SPECIAL Monday April 12th Radio Video Shows Hr1,2,3,4 KardioVasc Pain Away Cream Super Folate TR Dr Madej Interview before and breaks Hours One and Two, Repeat H3 and H4 John W Spring Dr Bill Deagle MD
Houe One Dr Madej Video Mon April 12th AM before hour and on breaks of radio show, Farid with KardioVasc, Pain Away Cream, Super Folate TR
Hour Two John W Spring and Video Interview Repeat with Comments by John W Spring and Dr Bill Deagle MD on Ammazing Truth of Dr Carrie Madej DO on Transhumanism, Abortion and Steilization Vaccines, Depopulation
Hour Three and Four Continue Dr Madej Video with comments by Dr Bill Deagle MD and John W Sping and more stories and corroboration of facts and technologies in Dr Madej Video and Dr Bill Deagle MD Personal Testimonies
Houe One Dr Madej Video Mon April 12th AM before hour and on breaks of radio show, Farid with KardioVasc, Pain Away Cream, Super Folate TR
Hour Two John W Spring and Video Interview Repeat with Comments by John W Spring and Dr Bill Deagle MD on Ammazing Truth of Dr Carrie Madej DO on Transhumanism, Abortion and Steilization Vaccines, Depopulation
Hour Three and Four Continue Dr Madej Video with comments by Dr Bill Deagle MD and John W Sping and more stories and corroboration of facts and technologies in Dr Madej Video and Dr Bill Deagle MD Personal Testimonies
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