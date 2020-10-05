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The Microchip Is HERE: DARPA Biochip to “Save” Us from COVID Can Control Human DNA
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25 views • October 05, 2020
While half of the American voting public is no doubt waiting in earnest for the announcement of a release of the COVID vaccine and as totalitarian states and governments the world over attempt to require proof of negative tests before travel, a new tool in the shed of government surveillance and control is revealing itself.
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