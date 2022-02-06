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PROOF: Lockdowns Failed, Vaccine-Induced HIV?
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32 views • February 06, 2022
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https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-02-illinois-democrat-demands-concentration-camps-for-anti-vaxxers.html
http://45.89.97.6/2022-01-31-pfizer-trial-data-vaccinated-mothers-lost-babies.html
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.01.31.478476v1?fbclid=IwAR3fs-93UCQmGXQoE3HL-sLXv6FZ-Rscz481wshkQVL5KoUm0nafQokcpG8
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10471265/Johns-Hopkins-professor-blasts-college-media-downplaying-study-COVID-lockdowns.html
file:///C:/Users/osiri/AppData/Local/Temp/33474m.pdf
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/many-grieving-28-year-old-woman-speaks-suffering-functional-neurological-disorder-following-pfizer-vaccination/
Disclaimers: All sounds, images, videos, and information used are strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, review, and news reporting. No information should be used to base your medical decisions on, rather discuss all of your medical issues with your own physician. I am not providing medical advice.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-02-austria-challenged-prove-pandemic-real-end-restrictions.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/hospitals-germany-uk-israel-refuse-life-saving-transplant-3-year-old-because-parents-were
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-02-mayo-clinic-covid-shots-necessary-100-years.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-02-dod-database-military-illnesses-skyrocketing-covid-jabs.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-02-10-reasons-why-200-million-americans-believe-in-masks-injections.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-02-life-insurance-258-percent-increase-payouts-2021-covid.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-02-illinois-democrat-demands-concentration-camps-for-anti-vaxxers.html
http://45.89.97.6/2022-01-31-pfizer-trial-data-vaccinated-mothers-lost-babies.html
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.01.31.478476v1?fbclid=IwAR3fs-93UCQmGXQoE3HL-sLXv6FZ-Rscz481wshkQVL5KoUm0nafQokcpG8
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10471265/Johns-Hopkins-professor-blasts-college-media-downplaying-study-COVID-lockdowns.html
file:///C:/Users/osiri/AppData/Local/Temp/33474m.pdf
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/many-grieving-28-year-old-woman-speaks-suffering-functional-neurological-disorder-following-pfizer-vaccination/
Disclaimers: All sounds, images, videos, and information used are strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, review, and news reporting. No information should be used to base your medical decisions on, rather discuss all of your medical issues with your own physician. I am not providing medical advice.
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