The Remnant Journals - Premieres August 3rd, 2026

Dark times demand hard choices. The Remnant Journals* tells the story of a nation falling apart and the people who refuse to disappear. Through one man’s private journal, the series tracks the rise of an underground resistance as cities burn, power fails, and old systems collapse.





Each episode deepens the fight — secret operations, fragile alliances, growing territory, and the personal price of standing firm. Loyalty is tested. Sacrifice becomes inevitable. A single name rises above the chaos.





This is the complete limited series. Intense. Uncompromising. Unforgettable.





Start watching tomorrow.





The journals are waiting.





Watch the complete limited video series https://youtu.be/CkShQQXKyvs

Watch Chapter 1 https://youtu.be/L-NXHuH7EQ0





Like, share, subscribe, and comment to join the discussion.





#RemnantJournals #DystopianFiction #ResistanceStory #JournalNarrative #SocietalCollapse