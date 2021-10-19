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DHS Insider Goes Public About Migrant Asylum Loophole
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61 views • October 19, 2021
Project Veritas' James O'Keefe interviews DHS Insider, Aaron Stevenson, who previously exposed the ‘Reasonable Fear’ Migrant Asylum Loophole anonymously, now GOES PUBLIC!
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RELATED LINKS:
www.regulations.gov
https://www.projectveritas.com
SOURCE : https://youtu.be/XTz7xe3TfmI
Donate: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
RELATED LINKS:
www.regulations.gov
https://www.projectveritas.com
SOURCE : https://youtu.be/XTz7xe3TfmI
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