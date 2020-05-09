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URGENT! Full Disclosure from 'INSIDE’ - Dr Buttar
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20 views • May 09, 2020
"The actual Resolution number is 6666 . . . This act is to allow individuals to come into your house, if somebody in your family has a cough, fever, or anything they determine that shows you have Covid-19 regardless if you've been tested or not. Remember: testing has already shown there to be a high rate of false positives . . . They're going to use that to pull you or your loved ones - especially your children - away under pretence of 'public safety'. Wake up and pass this information on . . . "
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%226666%22%5D%7D&r=1&s=1
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%226666%22%5D%7D&r=1&s=1
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