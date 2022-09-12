Russian War Threat: Germany Crossed the Red Line in Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine war took a sharp turn over the weekend when Ukraine’s army launched the largest European counteroffensive since World War II. News reports claim that thousands of Russian soldiers dropped their weapons and fled to escape the advancing Ukrainian army troops. The question today is this: Will Moscow retaliate by hitting Ukraine’s capital city with a weapon of mass destruction?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/12/22
