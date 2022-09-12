Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian War Threat: Germany Crossed the Red Line in Ukraine
564 views
channel image
TruNews
Published 2 months ago |

The Russia-Ukraine war took a sharp turn over the weekend when Ukraine’s army launched the largest European counteroffensive since World War II. News reports claim that thousands of Russian soldiers dropped their weapons and fled to escape the advancing Ukrainian army troops. The question today is this: Will Moscow retaliate by hitting Ukraine’s capital city with a weapon of mass destruction?

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/12/22


It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day

Keywords
trumprussiatrunewsputinukraineterroristsmoscowitalyworld warwalter reedberlinlavrovmark warnerrick wilesfar rightred linedoc burkhartkyivjanuary 6russian ambassadorzaporozhyetwitter botswar threat

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket