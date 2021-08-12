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FOREST REPTILIAN CAPTURE NEW FOOTAGE
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239 views • August 12, 2021
There was even more reptilian footage from that one clip from the SingerGirlly channel, plus a reanalysis of the original unprecedented live whole reptilian capture.
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Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
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