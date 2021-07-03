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Planet Lockdown, Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, explains why you do not need a vaccine
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60 views • July 03, 2021
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, explains how you do not need a vaccine when in UK, USA, Canada, only 0.1% of people under 70 years were infected also during the epidemic 99.95% of people infected, did not die.
This section of the sit down interview with Sucharit Bhakdi talks about the current situation we find ourselves in being LIED TO by our governments about a common flu.
DR Sucharit Bhakdi, a kind and gentle and softly spoken man, is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
This section of the sit down interview with Sucharit Bhakdi talks about the current situation we find ourselves in being LIED TO by our governments about a common flu.
DR Sucharit Bhakdi, a kind and gentle and softly spoken man, is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
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