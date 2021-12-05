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Hockey. Keeping Canadians entertained while they sleep.
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35 views • December 05, 2021
Hockey is great. However, if you need to vaccinate your child for them to play, enjoy the show because you will likely NOT be watching your grandchildren do the same. You won't have grandchildren because you just STERILIZED your kid so they could play hockey! So Canadian. Compliance, apathy and blind faith in corporations. Lame really. if you have something to say to me email. [email protected]
NOT THE KIDS! www.chrispomeroy.ca
NOT THE KIDS! www.chrispomeroy.ca
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