Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ron DeSantis' PRESCRIBE FREEDOM Bill - Keep it voluntary!
channel image
Perfect Society
172 Subscribers
4 views
Published a day ago

Gov. DeSantis signs bills banning vaccine and mask mandates in Florida | WEARhttps://weartv.com/news/local/governor-desantis-signs-prescribe-freedom-legislation-in-destin


LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Destin

Recorded live WEAR ABC 3 News, Pensacola

https://www.facebook.com/weartv/videos/612879260769328


Ron DeSantis PRESCRIBE FREEDOM Bill:

Prescribe freedom

Protecting Floridians from the "biomedical security state".

Permanent protections against the biomedical security state.

Permanently prohibits COVID-19 mask requirements throughout the state.

Permanently prohibits COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements in all schools.

Permanently prohibits COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida.

Permanently prohibits employers from hiring or firing based on mRNA jabs.

Protecting medical freedom of choice.

Prohibits discrimination based on COVID-19 vaccine status.

Removes two-tiered "test" and mask discrimination.

Protecting medical freedom of speech.

Protects medical professionals freedom of speech.

Protects the right to disagree with the preferred narrative of the medical community.

Protects the religious views of medical professionals.


Non-negotiable demands of the Global Resistance:

No forced tattoo like in Auschwitz!

No concentration camps made of schools and our homes!

No forced injections!

No forced brain chip!

No forced "test"!

No deportations!

No insects (they contain pathogenic parasites)!

No vaccine passport tied to a basic income!

No forced CBDC, keep the cash society for an emergency!

No vax passport! 🚮🛂



Depenetrate the cabinets.


Never again concentration camps!


Arrest politicians guilty of mass murder with their genocidal measures before they annihilate us all!💥


💥 Our body our choice 💥 Also after declaring Martial Law. Article 3 They cannot have tested the long term effects of their Entero virus injections either.



Keywords
floridapresidentmaskvaccinechoicegenocidegovernorelectionsron desantistyrannymandatesbillbill gatesmedical freedommandatorypresidentialmeasuresvoluntarycovidrequirementsdesantis 2024catastrophic contagionenterovirusprescribe freedombiden trump facebook twitter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket