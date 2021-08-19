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VACCINE INJURED ~ COVID-19 JAB: TOTALLY DESTROYED THIS MAN
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389 views • August 19, 2021
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VACCINE INJURED: Totally Destroyed This Man https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=RDK78HRHYS7R
Quote: "Incredible the damage being done."
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A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/avT1Xm
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://is.gd/FDnSax
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/fCba5t - Support the resistance: https://is.gd/ODtL0z
VACCINE INJURED: Totally Destroyed This Man https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=RDK78HRHYS7R
Quote: "Incredible the damage being done."
-
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/avT1Xm
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://is.gd/FDnSax
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/fCba5t - Support the resistance: https://is.gd/ODtL0z
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