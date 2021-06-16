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Tamara Magdalene: Netanyahu is in Charge of Bringing in the False Messiah [16.05.2021]
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49 views • June 16, 2021
Note: Yeah, and the Satanic Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Netanyahu are very 'good friends' about the 'Plan' forward, here they visit fitness center in Israel on March 4, 2021 where they are completely agree that this flu 'Green vaccine Passport' should be spread throughout the world as 'the new Norm':
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/video/c1BxOHhpbm50eXV4Y1RNdXZoZHQ1VjF6elRTV3c2SWI
Israel: Netanyahu showcases 'Green Pass' system to Austria's Kurz and Danish PM at Modi'in gym
6,714 views•Mar 6, 2021
https://youtu.be/jY-OTC3rM6A
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Lorraine Coggins - 2 weeks ago
'One of the most impeccable videos thank you'
Joe - 4 weeks ago
'Not to mention Netanyahu slept in Kushner's home when he was young. They have been in "bed" longer than most people realize. Ugh.'
Daniel J - 4 weeks ago
'The mocking doesn't stop. NetanYAHU... Yahuah....'
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2 - 4 weeks ago
'Wow! Thank you for pointing that out.'
Nicole Beard - 3 weeks ago
'Keep spreading the truth dear sister and thank you for your work. I pray your continued protection and God's righteous judgment against all those who operate out of His alignment in Jesus's mighty name'
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1,139 views•May 16, 2021
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2
3.91K subscribers
https://youtu.be/g0nU4UwavhY
--
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
--
Twitter: Tamara Desiree Magdalene - @HolySpiritGirl7 : "I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth. You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal." https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
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Note: Check out Tamara's #2 Youtube channel, I could'nt share them all, Satanism exposed in Plain Sight.
Description
WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP91EYYWUV8YxWA9tawscVw
--
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2.
3.82K subscribers - Joined May 15, 2021 - 304,020 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew/videos
--
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/video/c1BxOHhpbm50eXV4Y1RNdXZoZHQ1VjF6elRTV3c2SWI
Israel: Netanyahu showcases 'Green Pass' system to Austria's Kurz and Danish PM at Modi'in gym
6,714 views•Mar 6, 2021
https://youtu.be/jY-OTC3rM6A
--
Lorraine Coggins - 2 weeks ago
'One of the most impeccable videos thank you'
Joe - 4 weeks ago
'Not to mention Netanyahu slept in Kushner's home when he was young. They have been in "bed" longer than most people realize. Ugh.'
Daniel J - 4 weeks ago
'The mocking doesn't stop. NetanYAHU... Yahuah....'
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2 - 4 weeks ago
'Wow! Thank you for pointing that out.'
Nicole Beard - 3 weeks ago
'Keep spreading the truth dear sister and thank you for your work. I pray your continued protection and God's righteous judgment against all those who operate out of His alignment in Jesus's mighty name'
--
1,139 views•May 16, 2021
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2
3.91K subscribers
https://youtu.be/g0nU4UwavhY
--
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
--
Twitter: Tamara Desiree Magdalene - @HolySpiritGirl7 : "I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth. You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal." https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
--
Note: Check out Tamara's #2 Youtube channel, I could'nt share them all, Satanism exposed in Plain Sight.
Description
WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP91EYYWUV8YxWA9tawscVw
--
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2.
3.82K subscribers - Joined May 15, 2021 - 304,020 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew/videos
--
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