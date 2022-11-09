Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Phosphatidylserine: A stress-defeating Nootropic for a high-performance memory
51 views
channel image
jroseland
Published 20 days ago |

This amino acid is a potent combatant of stress, which lowers cortisol while at the same time supporting cognitive function and aiding memory. It decreases perceived exertion and cortisol from exercise or stress. In studies, the human participants were subjected to various social and task-related performance demands in the testing environment. The interesting finding was that despite higher performance the stress levels of the participants did not increase proportionally.


Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/315-phosphatidylserine

Order 💲 Phosphatidylserine

Softgel Capsules https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Phosphatidylserine

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Phosphatidylserine-AMZ

In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Phosphatidylserine-EU-UK

In Nootropic Stacks http://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/315-phosphatidylserine#Stacks

Keywords
healthdementiascienceadhdstresssupplementsbiohackingnutrientsalzheimersmemorycortisolnutraceuticalnootropicssmart drugsphosphatidylserinegolfingamino acidmetaanalysismechanism of action

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket