Phosphatidylserine: A stress-defeating Nootropic for a high-performance memory

This amino acid is a potent combatant of stress, which lowers cortisol while at the same time supporting cognitive function and aiding memory. It decreases perceived exertion and cortisol from exercise or stress. In studies, the human participants were subjected to various social and task-related performance demands in the testing environment. The interesting finding was that despite higher performance the stress levels of the participants did not increase proportionally.





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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