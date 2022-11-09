Phosphatidylserine: A stress-defeating Nootropic for a high-performance memory

This amino acid is a potent combatant of stress, which lowers cortisol while at the same time supporting cognitive function and aiding memory. It decreases perceived exertion and cortisol from exercise or stress. In studies, the human participants were subjected to various social and task-related performance demands in the testing environment. The interesting finding was that despite higher performance the stress levels of the participants did not increase proportionally.





