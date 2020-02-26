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IDENTIFY THAT PERPETRATOR
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37 views • February 26, 2020
HOW TO IDENTIFY CHEMTRAIL AIRCRAFT
A significantly high proportion of geoengineering crimes against humanity are being conducted by commercial airline aircraft as evidenced by publicly available flight tracking software. Download the "Geoengineering Science Project" instruction packet so that you too can track, identify, and document aircraft which are carrying out these geoengineering military-ops. (https://www.moviemodule.com/GeoengineeringProject.zip.
When you publish this information online it becomes part of the public record regarding these crimes against humanity and becomes extremely valuable for geoengineering victims worldwide. Download more evidence of geoengineering crimes against humanity at https://www.moviemodule.com/Evidence.zip. (678 Mb)
A significantly high proportion of geoengineering crimes against humanity are being conducted by commercial airline aircraft as evidenced by publicly available flight tracking software. Download the "Geoengineering Science Project" instruction packet so that you too can track, identify, and document aircraft which are carrying out these geoengineering military-ops. (https://www.moviemodule.com/GeoengineeringProject.zip.
When you publish this information online it becomes part of the public record regarding these crimes against humanity and becomes extremely valuable for geoengineering victims worldwide. Download more evidence of geoengineering crimes against humanity at https://www.moviemodule.com/Evidence.zip. (678 Mb)
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