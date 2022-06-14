Twitter Permanently Bans TruNews for Tweeting Irish News Article

Young healthy people in many countries are mysteriously dying and doctors do not know why it's happening. They even have a name for it. Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. Could it be linked to the experimental Covid 19 genetic therapy injections?

Later in the Godcast, the world is aware of the increasing chance of nuclear war, but the Biden administration and the news media remain silent.

Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/14/22

It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

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