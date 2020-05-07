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VENTURA CNTY, CAL WILL IMPLEMENT CONTACT TRACING TO TACK YOU AND ALL YOUR CONTACTS
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49 views • May 07, 2020
They plan on being in your business, tracking down people who may have had or have COVID that may have had contact with you. They will quarantine you and if you only have one bathroom in your home and you have other people living there, they will remove you and put you in another location. This includes the elderly and children! This SHOCKING VIDEO demands that you plan ahead and assert your rights!
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