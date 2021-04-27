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SARS a Chinese weapon: Taiwan official
Self-Government
Self-Government
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This was published 12 years ago

SARS a Chinese weapon: Taiwan official
October 7, 2008 — 7.50pm
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Taiwan's top national security chief was forced to apologise after suggesting the deadly SARS virus could have been developed in Chinese laboratories as a bio-weapon.

National Security Bureau director Tsai Chao-ming "expresses his sincere apology that his gaffe ... has caused misunderstanding and concerns," the bureau said in a statement.

Tsai stirred up controversy on Monday after telling lawmakers that Taiwan had intelligence linking the SARS virus to research done in Chinese labs.

"The bureau listed it as a biochemical warfare agent. We have certain evidence and we have asked UN experts to look into this and that there are some areas involving China," Tsai said.

SARS triggered a global health crisis after emerging in China's southern Guangdong province in November 2002, infecting more than 8,000 people and causing nearly 800 deaths worldwide, including 349 in China and 73 in Taiwan.

The pro-independence opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) urged the government to disclose the relevant intelligence information and demand an explanation from Beijing.

If the SARS virus were to be "used as a bio-weapon, it would cause irreparable harm to mankind. We urge the international community to intervene and investigate," said DPP spokesman Cheng Wen-tsang.

Taiwan and the mainland have been governed separately since they split in 1949 at the end of a civil war, but Beijing sees the island as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

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AS THE other doctors remain ignorant and cowardly silent

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1.Vaccination – The Silent Epidemic: https://bit.ly/1vvQJ2W

2. The Greater Good – https://bit.ly/1icxh8j

3. Shots In The Dark – https://bit.ly/1ObtC8h

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6. Vaccination – The Truth About Vaccines: https://bit.ly/1vlpwvU

7. Lethal Injection – https://bit.ly/1URN7BJ

8. Bought – https://bit.ly/1M7YSlr

9. Deadly Immunity – https://bit.ly/1KUg64Z

10. Autism – Made in the USA: https://bit.ly/1J8WQN5

11. Beyond Treason – https://bit.ly/1B7kmvt

12. Trace Amounts – https://bit.ly/1vAH3Hv

13. Why We Don’t Vaccinate – https://bit.ly/1KbXhuf
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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