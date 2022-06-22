No Scientific Basis for the Group Headed by Fauci To Promote the Vaccine and Booster

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https://gnews.org/post/pa5o1e20
06/20/2022 No studies on children show a reduction in hospitalization or death with taking a booster, indicating there is zero scientific basis for the group headed by Fauci to promote the vaccine and booster all along. In addition, the vaccine remains at the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) phase permanently may avoid lawsuit and high claims