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No Scientific Basis for the Group Headed by Fauci To Promote the Vaccine and Booster
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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0 view • June 22, 2022

https://gnews.org/post/pa5o1e20

06/20/2022 No studies on children show a reduction in hospitalization or death with taking a booster, indicating there is zero scientific basis for the group headed by Fauci to promote the vaccine and booster all along. In addition, the vaccine remains at the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) phase permanently may avoid lawsuit and high claims

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