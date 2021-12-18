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We the People Convention News & Opinion 12-18-21
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31 views • December 18, 2021
This Week’s Topics:
Logan County Meeting Thanks 1:00
Prayer for Political Prisoners 4:00
Interview with Prisoner Jake Lang 5:20
Schiff Lies prove Witch Hunt 17:00
Bongino Exposed Commission Stupidity 19:30
Gaetz Must Watch Video 23:00
Proof Dems are COMMUNISTS 26:30
Schumer/Pelosi Russia Collusion 33:30
Build-Back-Broke is DEAD 38:00
Dem Gov Says Emergency Over 41:00
Vaccine more Dangerous than Covid 43:30
FDA Blocks Ivermectin which Works 45:30
75% of Businesses Say NO Vax Policy 49:30
Pfizer is not providing FDA Vax in US! 55:00
New Voter Fraud in Pima County AZ 58:00
Dems in NV Screw up Redistricting 58:30
Heritage Election Integrity Scorecard 61:30
Trans Swimmer a Cheater 69:30
NEA Dumps Radical Board Member 76:00
2022 Candidate Contract Update 81:00
Logan County Meeting Thanks 1:00
Prayer for Political Prisoners 4:00
Interview with Prisoner Jake Lang 5:20
Schiff Lies prove Witch Hunt 17:00
Bongino Exposed Commission Stupidity 19:30
Gaetz Must Watch Video 23:00
Proof Dems are COMMUNISTS 26:30
Schumer/Pelosi Russia Collusion 33:30
Build-Back-Broke is DEAD 38:00
Dem Gov Says Emergency Over 41:00
Vaccine more Dangerous than Covid 43:30
FDA Blocks Ivermectin which Works 45:30
75% of Businesses Say NO Vax Policy 49:30
Pfizer is not providing FDA Vax in US! 55:00
New Voter Fraud in Pima County AZ 58:00
Dems in NV Screw up Redistricting 58:30
Heritage Election Integrity Scorecard 61:30
Trans Swimmer a Cheater 69:30
NEA Dumps Radical Board Member 76:00
2022 Candidate Contract Update 81:00
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