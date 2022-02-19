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Meet Mr. Whistle Whiskers. And the Head Snedhead - Dave Snedeker. Do you want to eat bugs ? And live in a Cabal pod ? And be happy and own nothing ? I do not. .
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1 view • February 19, 2022
Great cat video. Dave is close to 6 ft 8 inches tall. Ex basketball player and a total stud on weekend flag football games in the Santa Monica beach area. I love listening to him . He has a great voice and is easy to listen to. He seems so real. Not a fake like Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, the Potato Head -Brian Stelter -and of course Freedo who is no long there. The people left at CNN are traitors at this point Of course not the sports guys and the international guys and gals so much that cover all the wars and disasters , but the main anchors.
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