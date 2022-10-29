Tens of Thousands of Czechs Revolt Against Sanctions on Russia and the War in Ukraine

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In Prague, tens of thousands of Czechs took to the streets amid soaring inflation and energy prices in Europe.
It looks like "defeat Putin at all costs" is not enough to convince them to starve and freeze for the likes of Ursula von der Leyen and Zelenksy.
Source: https://twitter.com/RadioGenova/status/1586056606910849024?s=20