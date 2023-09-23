SECRET SPACE PROGRAM EXPOSED!

THANK GOODNESS MORE AND MORE WHISTLEBLOWERS ARE EXPOSING THE HIDDEN AGENDA OF THE OCCULT ELITE RUNNING THE WORLD. ITS NOT WITHOUT GREAT RISH THOUGH. THIS SATANIC CABAL DO NOT WANT THIS ALIEN UFO PROGRAM REVEALED AND WILL MURDER ANYONE WHO GETS IN THEIR WAY. PRESIDENT KENNDY WAS & EXAMPLE OF THEIR TREMENDOUS POWER. SADLY THOUGH, MOST OF HUMANITY HAS BEEN FAR TO DUMBED DOWN TO GIVE A DAMN ANYMORE. THEY'RE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT THEIR NEST WELFARE OR UNEMPLOYMENT CHECK COMING THAN FACE REALTY. THIS WILLBE AT THEIR OWN DEMISE. THE FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMPS ARE NOW AWAITING THEIR WORTHLESS BODIES TO BE TURNED INTO FERTILIZER NOW. THE HITLER CREMATORIES ARE READY TO BE FIRED UP FOR THIS TRAGIC END. THE MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS IN AMERICA NOW ARE WAITING TO REPLACE STUPID AMERICANS NOW. YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY, GET ARMED AND GET AWAY OF THE WAY. AMERICA'S DAYS ARE NUMBERED NOW...WAKEUP!