Scott Jennings Reveals the Biggest Challenge for Republicans Going Into the Midterm Elections

Scott Jennings was on a CNN panel explaining why the results of the elections in Wisconsin and Florida demonstrated lower numbers for Republicans than during the 2024 election. It comes down to one thing: GOP voters will come out strong when Donald Trump is on the ballot and they simply won't when he's not on the ballot.
This is going to be a huge issue during the 2026 midterm elections if Republicans don't figure it out as soon as possible.
