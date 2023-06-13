Cruz: Biden should 'go to jail' after new bribe scheme revelation

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'GO TO JAIL': Sen. Ted Cruz joins Rob Schmitt to weigh in on new revelations in the alleged Biden bribery scheme amid a backdrop of mainstream press wanting to keep all eyes on Trump.
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