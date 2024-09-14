RT's Hilarious Response mocking DC's projection starring RT Chief Simonyan playing the stereotypical Hollywood Russian villain, with a special cameo by Putin (04:15) 🍿

WASHINGTON LAUNCHES HYSTERIA CAMPAIGN TARGETING RUSSIAN MEDIA COMPANY #RT - U.S. Secretary of State Blinken claims RT engaged in Kremlin-based covert operations targeting elections of U.S. and other countries, imposing sanctions on media group and its journalists, launching counter "diplomatic campaign" with UK and Canada treating its journalism as "espionage".

Grab some popcorn and enjoy RT's hilarious response mocking Washington's projection (3rd video), starring RT Chief Simonyan playing the stereotypical Hollywood Russian villain, with a special cameo by Putin (04:15).🍿

Adding: Maria Zakharova, forwarded from Pepe Escobar

Maria at the BRICS Press Summit:

"Yesterday, Russian journalists were targeted by the United States. This is not an accident, this is not a mistake, this is a chain of planned actions to which our journalists-Rossiya Segodnya, RT, Sputnik (even guests of their broadcasts!)- have been submitted year after year for several years.

I urge you to express support for our colleagues (Russian journalists and media), because a crime is being committed against them-this is an attack on freedom of speech, an attack on the journalistic profession, an attack on human dignity. We must show solidarity."