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GABRIEL'S HEALTH MINISTRY 🩺🩹 INTRODUCTION TO BRAND NEW LIVESTREAM
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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52 views • August 01, 2022

Michael Stuart Heath and Dr. Paul Gosselin discuss the exciting new daily LIVEstream produced by Gabriels Health Ministry. They introduce the new show and describe how you can participate. Share everywhere!


https://gabrielshealthministry.com/


https://give.cornerstone.cc/gabrielshealth


Up to ten members can join the show! To become a member click here [ https://gabrielshealthministry.com/membership/ ] and sign the membership form. The public is invited to watch each episode. Any viewer can email a question for the doctor anytime, even during the show. We monitor [email protected]. Every comment and question is important to us. It will be impossible to give attention to every question and comment during the show. We do however review each one, and will respond as appropriate. You can view the show archive, and other important videos, by clicking here.


https://tv.gab.com/channel/moil


Join the fight for truth and medical freedom! Share this link everywhere!


Doctor Paul Gosselin was Board certified in 1998. He is a graduate of the University of New England School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed residency through the UMass Program. He pursued his medical career as an osteopathic physician – embracing the physical, mental, and spiritual aspects of being.

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medical freedomlivestreamhumiliation ritualmichael stuart heathmedic paul gabriel gosselingabriels health ministry
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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