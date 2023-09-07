Prophecy 43 Part 2 - WHO DO YOU CHOOSE TO BE YOUR POTTER? I, YAHUVEH, OR HARRY POTTER! "Repent today! Turn away from this evil." "Parents protect MY innocent children." It teaches sorceries & death

this is a mirrored video
Prophecy 43 - Part 2
WHO DO YOU CHOOSE TO BE YOUR POTTER?
I, YAHUVEH, OR HARRY POTTER!
Given through Rev. Elisheva Eliyahu
November 15, 2001
Please visit YAH'S Own Ministry
https://amightywind.com/home.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.