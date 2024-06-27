Do Infectious Diseases Really Exist?

In this episode of the Reality of Health podcast, I challenge the widely-accepted belief in infectious diseases. I discuss historical living conditions that led to poor health, arguing that pollution, overcrowding, and toxic environments—not invisible pathogens—were to blame. From the lack of proper plumbing to toxic industrial practices, I explore various historical factors that contributed to illness and debunk the infectious disease narrative. Join me as I dive into history and offer a new perspective on the true causes of disease. Contact me for consultations and stay tuned for more insightful episodes.















00:00 Introduction to the Reality of Health Podcast





00:05 Challenging the Concept of Infectious Diseases





01:19 Historical Context of Health and Disease





02:08 Living Conditions and Their Impact on Health





04:49 The Role of Food and Nutrition





09:26 Medical Practices and Their Consequences





11:11 Modern Perspectives on Health





12:51 Conclusion and Final Thoughts