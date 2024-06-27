© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do Infectious Diseases Really Exist?
In this episode of the Reality of Health podcast, I challenge the widely-accepted belief in infectious diseases. I discuss historical living conditions that led to poor health, arguing that pollution, overcrowding, and toxic environments—not invisible pathogens—were to blame. From the lack of proper plumbing to toxic industrial practices, I explore various historical factors that contributed to illness and debunk the infectious disease narrative. Join me as I dive into history and offer a new perspective on the true causes of disease. Contact me for consultations and stay tuned for more insightful episodes.
00:00 Introduction to the Reality of Health Podcast
00:05 Challenging the Concept of Infectious Diseases
01:19 Historical Context of Health and Disease
02:08 Living Conditions and Their Impact on Health
04:49 The Role of Food and Nutrition
09:26 Medical Practices and Their Consequences
11:11 Modern Perspectives on Health
12:51 Conclusion and Final Thoughts