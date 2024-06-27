BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Do Infectious Diseases Really Exist?
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
48 followers
144 views • 10 months ago

Do Infectious Diseases Really Exist?

In this episode of the Reality of Health podcast, I challenge the widely-accepted belief in infectious diseases. I discuss historical living conditions that led to poor health, arguing that pollution, overcrowding, and toxic environments—not invisible pathogens—were to blame. From the lack of proper plumbing to toxic industrial practices, I explore various historical factors that contributed to illness and debunk the infectious disease narrative. Join me as I dive into history and offer a new perspective on the true causes of disease. Contact me for consultations and stay tuned for more insightful episodes.




00:00 Introduction to the Reality of Health Podcast


00:05 Challenging the Concept of Infectious Diseases


01:19 Historical Context of Health and Disease


02:08 Living Conditions and Their Impact on Health


04:49 The Role of Food and Nutrition


09:26 Medical Practices and Their Consequences


11:11 Modern Perspectives on Health


12:51 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
history of medicinehealth mythsdisease debunktoxicity and healthpollution and healthenvironmental health factorsorigins of diseaseshealth misconceptionsdisease narrativespublic health historyinfectious disease debatepodcast on healthalternative health theorieshistorical health conditionscity life health issuesdisease causalityhistorical disease analysishealth podcast episode
