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"Vaccine Police" Strike Back in Alabama
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732 views • July 15, 2021
Citing the Alabama Constitution and laws, "Vaccine Police" figure Christopher Key found success against vaccine mandates and face masks in public schools in Jefferson County, Alabama, he tells The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this interview from the Red Pill Expo. Next up will be Los Angeles, the largest district in America, Key said.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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