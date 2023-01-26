https://gettr.com/post/p267lia9349



01/20/2023 American singers participating in the I Am Sing-ro Music Down CCP show all feel like being part of the NFSC family. They want to take down the CCP with the NFSC for themselves, for their families, for all the American people and Chinese people, and for the whole world.





01/20/2023 参加《我是音雄》的美国歌手们都觉得自己是新中国联邦大家庭的一份子。 他们要为了自己、为了他们的家人、为了所有美国人民和中国人民、为了全世界，与新中国联邦国一起灭共。